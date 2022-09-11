FG inaugurates National Committee Against Torture

”I observed that poor funding is the bane of the previous committee. The provision of adequate funding to ease the work of the Committee has become imperative.

”The committee has been given a broad mandate to deal with issues of torture in the country in accordance with the UN Convention Against Torture (UNCAT)

”It is at liberty to seek more areas to dwell if the need arises, considering the critical nature of this national assignment” he said.

Malami said the committee is empowered to liaise with the NHRC in discharging its mandate, especially in the area of visits to Correctional Service facilities.

Also speaking, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Chairperson of the NCAT, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, assured of the federal government of the committee’s commitment to satisfactorily implement the terms of reference.

The committee’s secretariat is domiciled at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, SAN who is the alternate Chair of the committee said the idea of NHRC hosting the Committee (Secretariat) is in line with international best practices, given that it brings credibility to the work of the Committee.

” I recall visits to Correctional Service facilities and other detention centres was one of the major challenges of the previous committee.

“Leveraging on the powers of the commission to visit such facilities will be highly beneficial to the Committee.

” There is the need for the Committee to collaborate with relevant MDAs, Nigerian Bar Associations and Civil Society Organizations” he said.

The committee’s Terms of Reference are to engage and liaise with Committee Against Torture (CAT) and regional human rights mechanisms in the context of country reporting.

Also, interactive dialogue or facilitation of visits by special procedure mandate holders or the Subcommittees on the Prevention of Torture.

To organise and facilitate the preparation of reports to CAT and regional human rights mechanisms, and of responses to communication, follow up questions and recommendations or decisions received from such mechanisms.

Others are to coordinate data collection and information gathering from government agencies, National Assembly and the Judiciary for the reporting and follow up.

To foster and lead consultations for reporting and follow up with the National Human Rights Commission and Civil Society Organizations.

To receive and consider communications on torture from individuals, CSOs and government institutions, among others.

Members of the Committee are drawn from the Federal Ministry of Justice, National Human Right Commission, Nigeria Police Force, Legal Aids Council, Nigeria Correctional Service.