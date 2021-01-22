The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while inaugurating the platform virtually in Abuja, said it would solve commuters’ complaint of ticket racketeering.

According to him, the online ticketing which marks the beginning of automation of ticket sales in all major stations in Abuja-Kaduna train service is in line with global world best practices.

He said the platform would enhance efficiency, save time and promote accountability as well as reduce leakage and promote economic growth.

Amaechi said the platform was a Public Private Partnership (PPP), valued at N900 million, of which the concessionaire, Secure ID Solutions, would provide and manage for 10 years to recoup its investment before reverting ownership to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Earlier, the Chairman of the Governing Board, NRC, Ibrahim Musa, reiterated that the e-ticketing solution would end the persistent allegation of ticket racketeering at the train Station.

The Chief Executive Officer, Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, in her remarks, said the launch heralded the nation’s entry into the new age of multi-model ticketing in public transportation.

Akinkugbe said it would allow for passenger’s convenience, efficiency and accountability for operators, and provide data for government for better decision making.

She stated that the e-ticketing solution after a successful pilot programme, as of today had issued 25,000 tickets online.

She urged intending commuters on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor to assess the e-ticketing solution via web by visiting www.nrc.tps.ng .

Akinkugbe noted that downloading the application from Google Play Store or Apple Store, POS and Cash payments at the counter were other avenues to get the tickets.

According to her, the offer will increase customer’s experience such as convenient ticket purchase 24 hours a day, seat selection, secure online payments, no physical interaction amongst others.