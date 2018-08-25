FG inaugurates N22.69bn road project in Adamawa

news

The Federal Government on Saturday commenced work on the Mayo-Belwa-Jada-Ganye-Toungo road in Adamawa valued at N22.69 billion.

The project was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustafa Shehuri in Mayo-Belwa, Adamawa.

According to Shehuri, work on the 112 kilometres road is in fulfillment of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration’s promises to people of the area.

“This project is in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to address the infrastructure deficit in the country, which is aimed at providing the much needed impetus to stimulate economic growth and the ease of doing business.

“The 112 kilomtres road which terminates at Toungo, serves as a vital link between Taraba and the Republic of Cameroon, as well as to the Mambilla Hydro Power Plant, the Gashaka-Gumti National park and several agricultural communities.

“Consequently, due to the strategic nature of the important towns and cities it cuts across, the road attracts high vehicular traffic all year round,’’ Shehuri said.

He said the contract was awarded to Messrs Triacta Nigeria ltd., and was expected to be delivered within 36 months.

In his remarks, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa commended the Federal Government for the project which he said would go a long way in transforming the state in various sectors.

Bindow noted that his administration had constructed more than 200 roads across the state, adding that it would sustain the tempo in complementing the Federal Government.

Also speaking, the Gangwari of Ganye, Alhaji Umaru Sanda lauded the government for the road project which he said was abandoned over 20 years ago.

“We are highly greatful to Buhari-led administration and all those behind this historical event,’’ Sanda said.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustafa said the road was last rehabilitated by Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) in 1996 by Buhari who was the chairman then.

Mustafa urged the people of Adamawa to reciprocate the gesture by voting massively for APC at all levels to continue the good work.

Rep. Abdulrazak Namdaz of Mayo-Belwa/Jada/Ganye/Toungo Federal Constituency and Sen. Ahmad MoAllahyidi of Adamawa South Senatorial District, also lauded the Federal Government for the project and pledged the continued support of their people.