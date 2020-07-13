Adamu, during the inauguration in Abuja on Monday, charged the chairmen and members of the various councils to foster harmonious relationships while carrying out their duties in the next four years.

He urged council members and chairmen to respect the rule of law in the discharge of their duties while also respecting the rules of federal character in the appointment of their officers.

The Minister also tasked the governing boards to block loopholes and come up with ideas that would shore up the Internally Generated Revenue of the universities.

According to him, the major areas of challenge are inadequate funding as well as judicious use of available resources.

“So, let me advise you to come up with new creative ways to improve funding in your institutions.

“You will have to block the loopholes where the IGR slides away,” he said.

Adamu said that visitation panels would be visiting the universities in the next weeks while calling on the new council members to effectively cooperate with the panel so as to lay a good foundation.

He added that the effort of the government was to improve Nigerian universities in the next four years, hence the appointment of tested and proven officers.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said the inauguration of the council members marks the beginning of a new phase in the introduction of the first 12 specialised universities.

Rasheed said the NUC was also inspired by the Map of 2018-2020 and has been committed to revitalising Nigeria’s university education.

He said the steps included immediate fostering of skills development and entrepreneurship as well as addressing inadequacies in facilities.

Responding, the representative of the newly appointed chairmen, Prof. Funmilayo Togonu-Bickersteth, said the council members look forward to cooperation from the Minister and NUC, especially in the provision of useful information.

She pledged the best of the council members towards the advancement of the nation and mankind.

Among the newly appointed Council Chairmen is Prof. Nimi Briggs to Chair the governing council of Ndufu Alike University in Ebonyi.

The universities with new Governing Council Members are Federal University, Lokoja; Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State; Federal University Kashere, Gombe; and Federal University, Wukari, Taraba.

Others are Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State; Federal University, Jigawa; Ndufu Alike University, Ebonyi, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State; and Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa.

The rest are Federal University, Birnin Kebbi; Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara; Federal University, Gashua, Yobe; and Federal University of Health Sciences.