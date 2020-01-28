Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who inaugurated the board, tasked members to “contribute uniquely and viably” toward generating ideas that would secure the country.

He also urged them to promote inter-service, inter-agency and international cooperation among security agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that NISS was initially conceived as the Department of State Services Training School in 1999, before it was later upgraded to the Institute of Security Studies (ISS), in 2008.

In June, 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Bill by the National Assembly which elevated the outfit to NISS.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary of the Government of the Federation, highlighted the duties of the board to include determining and monitoring programmes to be run by the Institute.

“The board will also approve budget estimates and investment plans of the institute, among other responsibilities,” he said.

According to him, the institute is to serve as a critical centre for research and dialogue where distinguished academics, policy initiators and executors will meet to discuss ideas on national and global security issues.

The board, chaired by Mr Afakriya Gadzama, has Mr Sanusi Galadima, Dr (Mrs.) Amlna Shamaki, Mr F.A Adekaiyaoja, Mr Kio Aimeyeofori, Maj.-Gen. BM Shafa, Mr A.S. Adeleke and Mr Nuhu Umar as members.

Gadzama, in a remark, expressed gratitude to Buhari for the appointment, pledging to work with his colleagues to justify the confidence reposed on them.

“Nigeria currently faces lots of security challenges; we shall work toward tackling the situation,” he said.