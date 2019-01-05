Mr Uwem Use, Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) represented the Federal Government at the ceremony in Ekewtekwe.

He performed the handing over ceremony of the Engineering Design for Erosion Control and Road Improvement Works to Kanode Construction Limited, the contractor firm handling the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Erosion Control and Road Improvement Works at Ekwetekwe/Ogbunyagu will span across three communities and totalling about 5.5 kilometres.

The permanent secretary said the day was a remarkable one for the people of the community, having lived for over two decades without any completed federal road in the area.

”Today is indeed a remarkable day for the people of Ekwetekwe and Umuezeoka communities as we are here to hand over a project approved by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the Ecological fund office.

”The project is spanning from Nduagu Onu-Nworie to Azu-Itumo village and down to Umuezeoka community all in Ezza North Local Government of this State,” he said.

”I believe this is one of the good projects of Mr President to touch the lives of the rural dwellers in Nigeria.

”This community was once crying, but the Federal Government has remembered them.

”You can now enjoy with other communities because for the past 100 years, this had never happened in this community”.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties office of the SGF, Chief William Alo, who is a native of Onu-Nworie expressed profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari over the project.

Alo thanked the Presidency and everyone who contributed in ensuring that the project was situated in the area.

The contracting firm, Kanode Construction Ltd represented by a Senior Consultant, Mr Nwokoro Ukakonu, in an interview, assured that the job would be ready in six months.

He promised that the firm would engage some villagers in the execution of the contract and ensure that it was done according to specifications.

Mr Columbus Nwovu, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who responded on behalf of the benefitting communities said the project would prolong the lives of the indigenes of the communities affected.

”Our son, Chief William Alo has been trying. But now, he has done the best which I am very happy to be alive to see this project.

”I am applauding Buhari for the good he has done to the members of Ekwetekwe and Ogbunaygu.

”We are with him even in the coming elections for remembering our people. We will support his re-election and the APC in 2019,” he said.