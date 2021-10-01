FG hasn't banned travellers without proof of vaccination- NCAA

According to him, this is contrary to claims in some local tabloids and social media that the Federal Government through NCAA had given a directive that from Dec. 1, travellers without proof of vaccination would not be permitted to board both local and international flights.

“We want to state categorically that no such directive emanated from the government through NCAA.

“Therefore, the Authority is calling on the public to discountenance such news as there is no iota of truth in it.

“On the other hand, we want to enjoin purveyor of such unfounded news to cross-check facts before publishing,” he said.

The general manager said the Authority would continue to support all government initiatives to curb the spread of the Delta variant.