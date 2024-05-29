ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG has reduced number of out-of-school children – French Village

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the Tinubu-led administration says what is important is not just learning or acquisition of certificates.

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)
Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Recommended articles

Ayeleru disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, while speaking on the President’s first year in office.

According to him, the first focus of the administration is reducing the number of out-of-school children to the barest minimum.

“The plan is to eradicate it but we have decided to start with drastic reduction and we’re seeing the results now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state governments are also supporting the Federal Ministry of Education because if they do not synergise, it will not be effective.

“Our sister agencies, the Nigeria Arabic Village, the Almajiri Commission and Mass Literacy have come together to look at how to reduce the number and it is coming down, which is very heartwarming for us,” he said.

According to Ayeleru, the Tinubu administration is building on what the past government has done, making adjustments where necessary.

“The focus of the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Maman and the Minister of State, Dr Yusuf Sununu, are the issues of prioritising the sector.

“Education is very important in a country, because to eradicate insecurity, education must be prioritised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The solution to corruption is education, once people are educated and they know their rights, it will be very difficult for them to be indoctrinated,” he said.

Ayeleru said that girl-child education had improved in the present administration.

“Another thing is girl-child education. If you look at our campus in French Village, as I am talking to you, we have about 1,000 students from different universities.

“The per cent of females is about 85; so, girl-child education is something that we must focus on.

“It should start from the primary school, secondary school to the tertiary institutions,” he told NAN.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Tinubu-led administration says what is important is not just learning or acquisition of certificates.

“When a student graduates, he starts roaming the streets looking for a job that is not there.

“We are talking of skill acquisition; whatsoever you’re learning, there must be a skill that even when you come out, you can also be a creator of jobs, not a job seeker.

“So, skills acquisition is important. You can create skills out of the French language you are learning and attach them to other businesses you’re doing.

“Look at our neighbours, we are surrounded by Francophone countries. Any business you are doing with the French language is an additional knowledge that will blossom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The focus of the present administration is that skills acquisition remains very important and that is why the government is investing so much in it,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Breast ironing, culture that defies modernism

Breast ironing, culture that defies modernism

Lagos workers deserve living wage, Labour Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos workers deserve living wage, Labour Party tells Sanwo-Olu

FG has reduced number of out-of-school children – French Village

FG has reduced number of out-of-school children – French Village

Unknown gunmen abduct 2 Benue university students

Unknown gunmen abduct 2 Benue university students

Tinubu inaugurates NASS library, resource centre

Tinubu inaugurates NASS library, resource centre

This is a giant step backwards - Reno Omokri faults Tinubu over national anthem

This is a giant step backwards - Reno Omokri faults Tinubu over national anthem

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

Otti inaugurates 1st ever 6-lane road in Abia named after Aguiyi Ironsi

Otti inaugurates 1st ever 6-lane road in Abia named after Aguiyi Ironsi

VIDEO: Tinubu, Shettima refuse to sing along as new national anthem plays

VIDEO: Tinubu, Shettima refuse to sing along as new national anthem plays

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Female prison inmates [PM News Nigeria]

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention