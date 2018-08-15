Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FG has no hand in call for Saraki’s resignation or impeachment - Lai

Lai Mohammed FG has no hand in call for Saraki’s resignation or impeachment, Minister says

The Minister of Information and Culture, AlhajI Lai Mohammed made government’s position known on Tuesday when he paid advocacy visit to the Abuja office of Blueprints Newspaper.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has reacted to the mass defection that occurred in the National Assembly recently. play

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information & Culture

(Daily Post Nigeria)

The Federal Government says it has no hand in the call for resignation or impeachment of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, because “it is purely party affairs.’’

The Minister of Information and Culture, AlhajI Lai Mohammed made government’s position known on Tuesday when he paid advocacy visit to the Abuja office of Blueprints Newspaper.

He said that the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s demand for Saraki’s resignation was legitimate.

The minister, however, said that the Federal Government was surprised by the failure of the National Assembly to reconvene on Tuesday for consideration of INEC supplementary budget for 2019 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the minister was at the media house to drum support for the recently launched National Campaign Against Fake News.

Fielding questions from the management of the newspaper, he said that sudden change of decision by the National Assembly to reconvene came by surprise but the Executive was reaching out to resolve the impasse.

“We were surprised that it is being postponed, but I want to assure Nigerians that as we speak, the executive is reaching out to the legislators to resolve this.

“This is not about playing politics, elections must hold, no alternative to holding the 2019 general election.

“We appeal to the sense of patriotism of our National Assembly members to put differences with the Executive behind them, real or perceived ones.

They should also put party differences behind them and do their patriotic duties.

“We believed that the impasse will be resolved very soon in the interest of the nation.

“The seed of discord we are witnessing in the National Assembly today was sowed when Sen. Bukola Saraki installed himself as Senate President against the wish of the party."

As a matter of fact, not more than 12 members of APC Senators were in the Senate Chamber when Saraki emerged as President of the Senate because bulk of them were at the International Conference Centre waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The practice all over the world is that the party with majority will determine the leadership of the Assembly,’’ he said.

Mohammed said the example of 1979 when opposition emerged Speaker of the House of Representatives was a different scenario.

“The 1979 being used as justification was not correct because the NPN was unable to have majority in the House and therefore merged with NPP.

“The NPN and the NPP sat together and agreed that while NPN takes control of the Senate the NPP will take control of leadership of the House of Representatives,’’ he said.

Mohammed said the matter was made worse when Sen. Ike Ekweremadu of PDP emerged as Deputy Senate President and the decamping of Saraki to PDP.

By making PDP as Deputy Senate President, the APC is done for. This is a danger and time bomb waiting to happen.

“It is legitimate for the party to say, if you leave my party upon which you ride to become Senate President it is only right for Saraki to leave the party,’’ he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate...bullet
3 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet

Related Articles

Saraki APC accuses Senate President of treason
Saraki Senate President tells Buhari to set up neutral investigation of National Assembly invasion by DSS
Saraki Senate President, PDP plan to attack APC Senators with thugs, ruling party alleges
2019 General Elections Saraki, Dogara explain why National Assembly cannot reconvene this week
Akpabio Sule Lamido speaks on how APC made Senator dump PDP
Saraki Why Senate President visited Obasanjo
Pulse Opinion What Saraki’s visit to Obasanjo tells us about his presidential ambition
Master Plan Are these Saraki's last days as senate president?
Oshiomhole APC chairman says no going back on Saraki’s removal
Secondus PDP vows to resist any attempt by APC to rig elections

Local

Fire outbreak destroys 2 vehicles in Third Mainland Bridge accident
In Lagos Fire outbreak destroys 2 vehicles in Third Mainland Bridge accident
Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers
Police 30 officers killed in 1 month - Akwa Ibom CP
Breastfeeding Newborns could die if not breastfed 2 to 23 hours after birth – Expert
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera 50 cases, 28 deaths recorded in Kano in 7 months