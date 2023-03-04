FG hands over relief materials to victims of Maiduguri Market inferno
The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said it would collaborate with Borno Government in the reconstruction of the burnt Maiduguri Monday Market.
The minister in a statement issued on Friday by her media aide, Nneka Anibeze, said she had directed NEMA to assess the level of damage to enable the Federal Government respond appropriately.
“I deeply sympathise with the state government and people of Borno on this unfortunate fire incident.
“I have directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assess the level of damage, but from what we are seeing now, it appears nothing was left by the inferno. Everything here was burnt.
“After the assessment, the ministry will submit a full report to Mr President to seek special intervention for the victims,” she said.
Umar-Farouk said added that the donation was a remedial intervention from the ministry pending the outcome of the assessment.
“This is an emergency relief intervention, we will collaborate with the Borno Government to provide building materials to rebuild the market,” she assured.
She expressed sadness that the inferno had completely damaged the market which served as the biggest trading hub in Northeast Nigeria.
Items donated were 20 bags of rice, 10 cartons of macaroni and Spaghetti and 5,000 gallons of vegetable oil.
