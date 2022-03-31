FG hands over 1.1km road to Fed.Poly Ukana-Uyo

The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations FMWH, Mr Stephen Kilebi said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister said that Federal Government had been able to provide accessible roads network in some tertiary institutions across the six geopolitical zones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fashola was represented at the ceremony by the Federal Controller Works in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Gabriel Akinwande.

Fashola said ” The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.”

He described the construction of internal roads at various campuses as a deliberate step by government to positively impact on the quality of education as well as create a conducive learning environment.

” We have successfully intervened in the internal road networks of 46 tertiary institutions and have handed over 29 as at 2021.

“We now have another 17 ready to be handed over with about 30 more roads in similar institutions across the country receiving attention of the Buhari-led administration,” he added.

Earlier, the Rector of the Federal Polytecnic Ukana,

Akwa Ibom, Dr. Udak Ukekpe, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his interest in enhancing education through the provision of logistics like the construction of internal road network in tertiary institutions.

He added that the road rehabilitation was timely and will add great value to the students and other road users in the campus.

He said that the action of the Federal Government would also go a long way in addressing the infrastructural deficit in the institution.

Ukekpe pleaded with the minister to further assist the institution in the remaining 3.1km road left to be covered.

In an Interview, the Vice-President of the Students Union Government, Ms. Blessing Mbonisa, said the construction of the road had made the school opened to everyone and that it has boosted the morale of the students academics.

The coordinator of Mechanical Engineering Department Mr Emabong Etieakpan, pointed out that the road had been helpful to both staff and students especially motorists and those walking in and out of the school.

“There was no road in this place before. It was a busy area that nobody can access, but now, with the road construction, students can now easily go to their lecture rooms without flood which was not like that before.”