ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG withholds payment of compensations after alteration to Lagos-Calabar road project

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said that after review, payment of the compensation would continue.

FG withholds payment of compensations after alteration to Lagos-Calabar road project
FG withholds payment of compensations after alteration to Lagos-Calabar road project

Recommended articles

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, said this when he inspected ongoing works on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other road projects on the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Tax Credit Route and Eleko, among other axis, on Saturday in Lagos.

The minister said that to resolve most of the compensation issues where a lot of critical infrastructure was affected, the government had reduced the entire corridor from Phase Two, Section Two of the coastal route, to effective pavements of 55km, including the 10 train tracks.

He said that the government had released about ₦10 billion so far in compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umahi said, “We are going to withhold compensation payment from Kilometer Seven because we have re-routed some of the sections, like the white sand beach.

“I know the indigenes have been praying very well. I think God has answered their prayers because we have also compressed the corridor to 55 effective pavements with 10 train tracks.

“We reduced the 10 tracks from 55 to 20, and we are taking it back also towards the beginning of this project.”

The minister said that after review, payment of the compensation would continue.

“For Section Two, we are going to have brand new enumerators so that they will also give us their opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

” It is going to be very, very fast,” the minister said.

According to Umahi, many properties are going to be saved.

He said, ” We saved all those cables and saved the whole community of Okunaja, by not only re-routing, but re-routing entirely through a swamp.

” I hear that some people are calling to protest that we are re-routing to the swamp, that we should go to the gazetted and then destroy the cables.

“I wonder what kind of people we are dealing with. It is very funny.

ADVERTISEMENT

” I believe that they will see reasons to be very reasonable.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why labour should review stance on ₦250k minimum wage demand — Committee

Why labour should review stance on ₦250k minimum wage demand — Committee

Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

Police raid bandits’ camp in Abuja, 1 dead during gunfight, 3 arrested

Police raid bandits’ camp in Abuja, 1 dead during gunfight, 3 arrested

FG flags off construction of Section 2 of Lagos-Badagry Highway

FG flags off construction of Section 2 of Lagos-Badagry Highway

My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC

My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC

Kaduna chief dies in his sleep after 58 years on throne

Kaduna chief dies in his sleep after 58 years on throne

Gunmen attack local government HQ in Anambra, set patrol vehicles ablaze

Gunmen attack local government HQ in Anambra, set patrol vehicles ablaze

FG withholds payment of compensations after alteration to Lagos-Calabar road project

FG withholds payment of compensations after alteration to Lagos-Calabar road project

Otti receives 3 school children rescued from human traffickers

Otti receives 3 school children rescued from human traffickers

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano