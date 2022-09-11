FG grants 286 Britons, Lebanese, Italians, others Nigerian citizenship

How it happened: As contained in an advertorial signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore, President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 9, 2022, approved the grant of Nigerian citizenship to the beneficiaries.

As stated in the document titled, “Ministry of Interior Announcement,” 208 of the beneficiaries would be awarded citizenship by naturalisation while 78 of them would receive citizenship by registration, The Punch reported.

A ceremony to confer the award on the recipients will be presided over by Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The 'new' Nigerians: The beneficiaries include 108 Lebanese, 16 Italians, 14 Britons, five Nigeriens, and two Chadians.

Also included are nationals from Egypt, the United States, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Greece, India, Dominican Republic, France, Palestine, Australia, Scotland, Pakistan, Jordan, Cyprus, and Ireland.

Other beneficiaries are nationals from Turkey, Germany, Israel, Uganda, Liberia, Iran, China, Tunisia, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Iraq, Croatia, Spain, the Philippines, Cameroon, Congo, Eritrea, Sierra Leone, Mali, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Foreign nationals from Serbia, Kenya, Belarus, Somalia, Romania, Zimbabwe, Ukraine and Ethiopia were also listed as beneficiaries.

The process: According to the document, awardees are expected to appear in person at the appropriate ministry to begin proper documentation, starting from Monday, September 12, 2022.