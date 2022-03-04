FG gives Ukraine returnees $100

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first batch of 450 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine returned home from Romania through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Balogun said that the returnees, mostly students, arrived Nigeria with Max Air flight 747 at 7:10 a.m.

He however, said that the evacuees from Poland could not return on Thursday because their flight was rescheduled for Friday, to arrive Abuja at 2.30p.m