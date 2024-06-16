FG flags off construction of Section 2 of Lagos-Badagry Highway

The project starts from the Lekki Deep Seaport, which is Lagos State's border with Ogun.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, flagged off the construction on Saturday.

Umahi was accompanied by some other officials of the Federal Ministry of Works.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also inspected works on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other road projects on the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Tax Credit Route and Eleko, among other axis.

Umahi promised that each section of the project would be given the desired attention.

He said that about N10 billion had so far been paid as compensation to owners of structures affected by the rights of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The minister also said that construction of flyovers would begin by the first week of July.

He added that the Federal Executive Council had given approval for the construction of the Sokoto-Badagry Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umahi, who also inspected the Third Mainland Bridge, said that 80 per cent of road projects flagged off since the inception of President Bola Tinubu’s administration had been completed.