FG flags off construction of Section 2 of Lagos-Badagry Highway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi promised that each section of the project would be given the desired attention.

The project starts from the Lekki Deep Seaport, which is Lagos State's border with Ogun.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, flagged off the construction on Saturday.

Umahi was accompanied by some other officials of the Federal Ministry of Works.

They also inspected works on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other road projects on the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Tax Credit Route and Eleko, among other axis.

He said that about N10 billion had so far been paid as compensation to owners of structures affected by the rights of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The minister also said that construction of flyovers would begin by the first week of July.

He added that the Federal Executive Council had given approval for the construction of the Sokoto-Badagry Road.

Umahi, who also inspected the Third Mainland Bridge, said that 80 per cent of road projects flagged off since the inception of President Bola Tinubu’s administration had been completed.

The Senate Deputy Chief Whip and Member, Senate Committee on Works, Peter Nwebonyi, commended the administration for infrastructure development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

