FG finally declares bandits as terrorists

In the past two years, there have been a rise in banditry in the North-West geopolitical region including Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kaduna.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has finally declared bandits anywhere in the country as terrorists.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had on Wednesday, January 5, 2021 said that court order declaring bandits as terrorists would be gazzetted soon.

It would be recalled that in November 2021, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja declared the activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda bandit groups as acts of terrorism.

The judge gave the order on an ex parte motion filed by the federal government.

