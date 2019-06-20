The Federal Government has reportedly filed three-count charge against Peter Nwaoboshi over alleged false declaration of his assets.

The charges according to TheCable were filed by the office of the Director of the Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCB).

Nwaobishi representing Delta North under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was said to have been referred to the DPPF’s office for prosecution by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the recovery of public property (SPIP).

The SPIP in a letter that accompanied the case file said, Nwabooshi is under investigation over possession of suspicious assets far and beyond his legitimate earnings.

A principal state counsel at the ministry of justice, Labaran Magaji, who signed the charges alleged that Nwaoboshi’s action was contrary to section 15(1) and (2) of the CCB and tribunal act and punishable under section 23(2) of the same act.

The charges read in par: “That you, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, adult, male, Nigerian citizen and a serving Senator representing Delta North constituency within the jurisdiction of this Tribunal did make false declaration in your asset declaration Form CCB 1 No: SEN001098 in that you refused to declare Account No: 0008600331 maintained by you with Sterling Bank (Nigeria) Ltd which is in operation since about 2015 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (1) and (2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap 015 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 23 (2) of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap 015 LFN 2004.”

Recall that in April, Nwaoboshi was sacked as the senator-elect for Delta North constituency by an Abuja High Court.

The court ruled in favour of Ned Nwoko, his political rival, who had challenged his emergence as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate during the state primary election.

However, in May, an appeal court reinstated Nwaoboshi as the duly elected senator.