ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG establishes industrial hubs to accelerate job creation in the country

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu says that his administration is geared to steer Nigeria towards self-reliance and reduce dependency on others in the face of global challenges.

FG establishes industrial hubs to accelerate job creation in the country (Channels Television)
FG establishes industrial hubs to accelerate job creation in the country (Channels Television)

Recommended articles

President Bola Tinubu said this at the 55th International Conference of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) on Tuesday in Abuja. The theme of the conference is: “Sustainable Human Resources (HR), Business and National Development”.

Represented by Nkiru Onyejeocha, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Tinubu said that his administration was geared to steer Nigeria towards self-reliance and reduce dependency on others in the face of global challenges.

“We envision an unprecedented level of industrial activity, marked by the establishment of unique industrial hubs tailored to the strengths of each region in our great nation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to end poverty, adding this was deeply intertwined with our focus on economic growth and job creation.

“We recognise that sustainable development can only be achieved by fostering an environment where job opportunities abound, ensuring food security and eradicating poverty.

“In the pursuit of our vision, inclusivity is paramount, we will prominently feature women and youth in all our endeavours, recognising them as integral contributors to our nation’s success,” the president added.

He said that HR practitioners play crucial role in moulding and effectively managing people to become catalyst for economic resurgence in an increasingly competitive and changing world.

Earlier, the President and Chairman, Governing Council of the CIPM, Olusegun Mojeed said that this year’s theme was borne out of the fact that most industries in today’s ecosystem were experiencing rapid and exponential bouts of change triggered by disruptive technologies and increase agile nature of the external market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now more than ever, HR is charged with the responsibility of shaping a progressive organisations and nation. Sustainable people practice is a strong catalyst for cultural, national, and infrastructural development, amongst others.

“Talent supply will play a major role in creating and shaping the conditions in which organisations and nations will operate. Let me once again appreciate my HR colleagues for where we have taken HR post-COVID-19.

“ Thank you for showing up and continuing that upward trajectory,” he stated.

According to him, the conference seeks to provide cutting edge solutions for people managers and leaders to navigate the changing times and build sustainable HR practices with the end goal being business and national development

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Rep, Kwallu vows to reclaim seat in 2027 after court nullifies election

Former Rep, Kwallu vows to reclaim seat in 2027 after court nullifies election

NDELA chairman inaugurates clinic, drug rehabilitation centre in Maiduguri

NDELA chairman inaugurates clinic, drug rehabilitation centre in Maiduguri

National Security Adviser urges NLC to call off strike, condemns attack on labour leader

National Security Adviser urges NLC to call off strike, condemns attack on labour leader

Creative industry must embrace insurance against life emergencies - NFVCB

Creative industry must embrace insurance against life emergencies - NFVCB

House Speaker, Abbas, contractor disagrees on deadline for chamber renovation

House Speaker, Abbas, contractor disagrees on deadline for chamber renovation

FG establishes industrial hubs to accelerate job creation in the country

FG establishes industrial hubs to accelerate job creation in the country

Long queues resurface in few fuel stations, others shut down in Enugu State

Long queues resurface in few fuel stations, others shut down in Enugu State

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Nigeria records 27,698 Sexual and Gender Based Violence cases in 3 years

Nigeria records 27,698 Sexual and Gender Based Violence cases in 3 years

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

Anti-corruption fight must promote economic growth - Olukoyede

NLC President, Joe Ajaero after alleged mob attack in Imo State during Wednesday, protest. [Vanguard]

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Family: A glimpse into the life of a global evangelist

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi said the 2023 supplementary budget failed to address national needs. [Twitter:@AlwaysJayjam]

Tinubu's government ignored urgent needs in ₦2.1trn supplementary budget - Obi