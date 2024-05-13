ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG establishes cultural academy for Nigerians to embrace its history

News Agency Of Nigeria

The specialised academy will serve as the nation’s citadel of cultural training.

Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies (NACUS) [NAN]
Nigerian Academy for Cultural Studies (NACUS) [NAN]

Recommended articles

Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Executive Secretary of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) made this known in a statement on Monday. According to the executive secretary, the specialised academy will serve as the nation’s citadel of cultural training.

He said the institution, which was hitherto the training school of NICO, now has the approval of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). He added that NACUS has received accreditation to run a programme leading to the award of National Diploma in Cultural Administration & Management (NDCAM), while its Postgraduate Diploma programme is affiliated with the Nasarawa State University.

According to Ajiboye, the development is a pointer to the fact that Nigeria under the present administration has seen the need to embrace culture at its highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

We appreciate the federal government for the rebranding and elevation of the institution, which was hitherto the training school of NICO, to a full-fledged higher institution for cultural education and training.

“This is a clear indication that the President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda has come to fully recognise culture and the need for cultural renaissance to take center stage in its policy making processes.

“The nation has seen the need to incorporate adequate cultural content in our school curriculum both in the primary, secondary and tertiary education systems.

“What this means is that we are able to shed off the foreign cultural antecedents that we have inadvertently imbibed over the years.

“We will now begin to realise the importance of our innate cultural essentialities which will confer on us as a people, a great dose of originality, thereby paving way for adequate cultural identity,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajiboye noted that the accreditation and affiliation have provided an opportunity for certification of individuals who have obtained the Diploma to proceed for the Postgraduate Diploma programme and eventually enroll for their Master’s degree.

He said efforts were already in place to involve the Head of Service of the Federation to ensure that certificates from the academy are accepted in the civil service and beyond.

He disclosed that “according to Hannatu Musawa, the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, the institution shall have campuses in four geographical zones of North, South and East and in the FCT."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I used my male friend to rent a place' - Single women are sick of Lagos landlords

'I used my male friend to rent a place' - Single women are sick of Lagos landlords

Workers stranded as NLC shut down Jos DisCo over electricity tariff hike

Workers stranded as NLC shut down Jos DisCo over electricity tariff hike

NNPC announces discovery of new oil flow in Akwa Ibom

NNPC announces discovery of new oil flow in Akwa Ibom

FG establishes cultural academy for Nigerians to embrace its history

FG establishes cultural academy for Nigerians to embrace its history

Governor Diri says Shell is to blame for environmental damages in Bayelsa

Governor Diri says Shell is to blame for environmental damages in Bayelsa

JED to restore power in Bauchi, Gombe States by May 27 after tower vandalism

JED to restore power in Bauchi, Gombe States by May 27 after tower vandalism

Group to Wike: Rivers people didn't make mistakes voting Fubara

Group to Wike: Rivers people didn't make mistakes voting Fubara

You can’t tell lawmakers where to sit — Falana faults Fubara’s executive order

You can’t tell lawmakers where to sit — Falana faults Fubara’s executive order

Major internet outages reported across East Africa

Major internet outages reported across East Africa

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

'We must find our money' - Otti vows to recover stolen government funds

Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Faulty aircraft prevents Shettima from representing Tinubu at US summit

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Banks will soon start deducting cybersecurity levies on your electronic transactions

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80 [Punch Newspapers]

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80