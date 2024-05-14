ADVERTISEMENT
FG enforces collection of helicopter landing levy to boost revenue

News Agency Of Nigeria

The helicopter landing levies are commonplace in countries such as the U.S., the United Kingdom, India and various other regions worldwide.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]

This is contained in a statement by Odutayo Oluseyi, Head of Press and Public Affairs of the ministry in Lagos.

According to Oluseyi, the ministry recognises the importance of helicopter operations in Nigeria’s aviation industry and is committed to implementing international best practices in helicopter operations.

He said that the helicopter landing levies were commonplace in countries such as the U.S., the United Kingdom, India and various other regions worldwide. He maintained that Tallahassee International Airport in Florida began implementing helicopter landing levies under Vector Airport Systems, on October 1, 2022.

Oluseyi said helicopter landing levies were common across airfields in the United Kingdom, ranging from major commercial ones to small general aviation fields. He added that, typically, helicopter levies, match or exceed those for fixed-wing aircraft, varying based on factors like location and services provided.

The Federal Government has granted NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Ltd., exclusive rights to collect helicopter landing levies in line with the MoU between NAEBI Concept and NAMA (focal Agency), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“It is instructive to note that NAMA, under the Act as amended in 2022, is empowered to collect aeronautical revenues in both the upper and lower airspace to support her self-sustainability.

“However, over the years, NAMA has predominantly relied on the upper airspace for her revenue generation.

“Government in her wisdom having discovered a lacuna on the lower airspace where helicopter operations is dominant, directed NAMA to live up to its responsibilities, to enable them generate enough resources.

“To sustain their aeronautical architecture, enhance security and surveillance and improve the overall quality of helicopter operations in Nigeria,” he said.

According to Oluseyi, the minimum is confident that the move will improve capacity, efficiency, safety, and security and attract more investment in the aviation industry.

“We encourage all stakeholders to be committed to this laudable initiative, that has followed due processes and procedures and should embrace the new normal,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister, Festus Keyamo, had recently given a directive to helicopter operators to grant total access to Messrs NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Ltd., for the collection of a $300 levy.

The company was to collect the levies on behalf of the Federal Government, immediately. Keyamo had said: “Non-compliance with this directive would constitute a breach of this mandate and would be met with appropriate sanctions”.

