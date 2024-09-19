ADVERTISEMENT
FG backs new project to boost trade, security

Segun Adeyemi

NAQS urges Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes.

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes.
NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

NAQS Comptroller General Dr Vincent Isegbe made the announcement during a visit from NSW Project officials to the NAQS headquarters on Tuesday, September 17.

Dr. Isegbe praised the NSW Project's goals, which include increasing government revenue, attracting foreign investment, and improving trade volume through automated processes.

"NAQS is fully aligned with the objectives of the NSW Project," Dr. Isegbe affirmed.

"We are committed to supporting government policies that enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria."

Mr. Tola Fakolade, Head of the NSW Project Secretariat, and Mr. Pius O. Anyiador, co-lead of the project, highlighted NAQS's pivotal role in the project's success.

They noted that the NSW will bring significant benefits, including improved efficiency and transparency in trade operations.

NAQS Comptroller General Dr Vincent Isegbe. [Facebook]
NAQS Comptroller General Dr Vincent Isegbe.
Dr Isegbe also highlighted NAQS's recent advancements, including introducing the Export Certification Value Chain (ECVC) for 30 agricultural commodities.

This initiative aims to simplify the export process and create opportunities for stakeholders, particularly the youth, to engage in foreign exchange activities.

Additionally, NAQS has implemented an electronic certification system, ePhyto, to facilitate the issuance of phytosanitary certificates, ensuring greater transparency and global accessibility.

"The NSW Project, inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will further consolidate our mandate on trade facilitation," Dr. Isegbe noted.

"We are also proud of our top ranking in the 90-Day RRA PEBEC ease of doing business survey."

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes.

