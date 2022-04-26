RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG empowers 158 Ebonyi youths with tools for smartphone repairs

The Federal Government on Tuesday empowered 158 Ebonyi youths with tools for smartphone repairs and relevant services.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.

The youth drawn from the 13 local government areas of the state, received the tools (starter-packs) during the closing ceremony of the National Skills (N-Skills) training on smartphone repairs and services in Abakaliki.

Mrs Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to judiciously utilise the items.

Farouq, represented by her Special Assistant on Administration, Mr Kingsley Ngene, said that the items include: rework soldering station (soldering iron) digital multi-meter, set of precision screwdrivers, repair tool kit and magnifying lamp.

“The beneficiaries were carefully selected to explore the job and wealth creation opportunities in the information technology sector, one of the fastest growing sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The N-skills programme, in addition to the in-centre and work-based training, is designed to link beneficiaries into the labour market to optimise employment opportunities,” she said.

The minister remarked that on successful completion of the in-centre training, the beneficiaries would be issued a certificate of attendance and given a starter-pack to commence smart-phone repairs business.

“Business clinics are being inaugurated in partnership with states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to provide post-training business start-up, entrepreneurship mentoring and support to the beneficiaries.

“The programme is an important milestone in the N-skills programme as the beneficiaries will be attached directly to Master Craft Persons (MCPs) in the trade for a six-month attachment period.

“During this attachment period, your performance will be assessed and examined by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB).

“This will lead to the issuance of NBTE certificate to those who meet the minimum requirements,” she said

She reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration toward addressing poverty and youth unemployment through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Mr Olughu Udu, Project Manager of N-skills programme in the state, said that 209 trainees were nominated but only 158 of them registered.

“Majority of the beneficiaries exhibited high level of dedication during the training period and it is hoped that they would replicate such in their businesses,” he said.

Mr Moses Nwalo, President of Persons with Disabilities in Ebonyi, thanked the federal government on behalf of beneficiaries and pledged that the tools would be judiciously utilised.

