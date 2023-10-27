FG elavates FRSC spokesman Kazeem to Deputy Corps Marshal

A statement by the FRSC Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Charles Eden, on Friday in Abuja, said the elevation was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

Akume said Kazeem would represent the South West zone on the FRSC management team.

Speaking on the appointment, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, urged Kazeem to show more commitment and dedication towards eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in the country.

Biu said that the promotion was part of the commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work.

The FRSC boss also charged Kazeem to put in his best in the course of duty as the new rank called for more focus, dedication, commitment and passion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kazeem who headed the Corps’ Public Education Office, is a seasoned road safety administrator who has held several operational and command positions.

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Transport Studies from Ogun State University, and a Master of Arts in Peace and Security Studies, from the University of Ilorin.