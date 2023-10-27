ADVERTISEMENT
FG elavates FRSC spokesman Kazeem to Deputy Corps Marshal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC boss charged Kazeem to put in his best in the course of duty as the new rank called for more focus, dedication, commitment and passion.

Bisi Kazeem [NAN]
Bisi Kazeem [NAN]

A statement by the FRSC Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Charles Eden, on Friday in Abuja, said the elevation was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

Akume said Kazeem would represent the South West zone on the FRSC management team.

Speaking on the appointment, the Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, urged Kazeem to show more commitment and dedication towards eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in the country.

Biu said that the promotion was part of the commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work.

The FRSC boss also charged Kazeem to put in his best in the course of duty as the new rank called for more focus, dedication, commitment and passion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kazeem who headed the Corps’ Public Education Office, is a seasoned road safety administrator who has held several operational and command positions.

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Transport Studies from Ogun State University, and a Master of Arts in Peace and Security Studies, from the University of Ilorin.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered, Fellow Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria, International Association of Chiefs of Police in the United States, and Associate member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

News Agency Of Nigeria
