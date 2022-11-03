RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG drills 150 boreholes in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government says it has drilled 150 motorised boreholes to enhance access to safe drinking water in Adamawa.

Borehole (KanyiDailyNews)
Borehole (KanyiDailyNews)

Alhaji Aminu Sambo, Controller of Housing, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

Recommended articles

He said the government provided motorised boreholes designed with over-head tanks and discharge points in communities across the 21 local government areas of the state, to address water shortages.

He said the project had been executed under a special intervention initiated by the federal government aimed at improving water supply and access to safe and clean water.

The project, he said, targeted rural communities to ease the difficulties being experienced by rural dwellers in accessing clean water.

According to him, the federal government has also constructed 100 housing units and installed 780 units of solar powered streetlights in selected communities across the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Bank provides additional $7m for adolescent girls project in 10 states

World Bank provides additional $7m for adolescent girls project in 10 states

FG drills 150 boreholes in Adamawa

FG drills 150 boreholes in Adamawa

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Dollar Crisis: EFCC arrests 87 forex dealers in Lagos, Abuja, Kano

Dollar Crisis: EFCC arrests 87 forex dealers in Lagos, Abuja, Kano

You're playing politics with naira redesign, Obaseki slams CBN

You're playing politics with naira redesign, Obaseki slams CBN

You're no longer confident of Obi's victory - Atiku's camp mocks Obidients

You're no longer confident of Obi's victory - Atiku's camp mocks Obidients

2023 election, payback time for Tinubu – Shettima

2023 election, payback time for Tinubu – Shettima

UN proffers solution to Adamawa farmers/herders conflict

UN proffers solution to Adamawa farmers/herders conflict

Tinubu mourns Lagos Anglican Bishop, Rev. Olumakaiye

Tinubu mourns Lagos Anglican Bishop, Rev. Olumakaiye

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert