Three local governments – Shendam, Mangu and Bokkos – were hit by the storm that destroyed several houses and displaced hundreds of families.

Mr Kayode Fagbemi, NEMA Director in charge of Planning, Research and Forecasting, who handed over the items to the Plateau government in Jos, described the natural disaster as “unfortunate”, saying that the donated items would minimise the suffering of the victims.

He listed the materials to include 1,000 pieces of blankets, 1,000 mats, 500 wrappers, 100 cartons of toilet soap, 200 pieces of women wears, and 100 cartons of tin tomatoes.

Others included 75 bags of millet, 75 bags of maize, 50 bags of sugar, 600 bags of cement, 50 bags of nails, 200 packs of roofing nails, 450 bundles of roofing sheets, and 300 pieces of ceiling boards.

He said that the materials would be distributed to the affected people directly by NEMA officials working in collaboration with its state counterpart, SEMA.

Mr David Wuyep, Plateau Commissioner of Water Resources, who received the items, thanked NEMA for the kindness and assured the Federal Government that the materials would be distributed to the affected people.

“None of these materials will be diverted; that I can assure you,” Wuyep declared.

Wuyep thanked two members of the House of Representatives – JohnBull Shekarau (PDP/Shendam/Mikang/Quan Pan), and Bulus Maren (PDP/Mangu/Bokkos) – for the efforts that secured the items, describing them as “true representatives of the people”.

Shekarau, in his remarks, regretted that Plateau had always been a victim of natural disaster due to its high topography, noting, however, that the items brought by NEMA were inadequate, compared to what was usually taken to other states.

“Much attention is given to North Eastern states while Plateau, which has equally recorded high security and natural disasters, is always left behind. This is not right and certainly not fair,” he said.

He, nonetheless, thanked NEMA for the intervention, but urged that staple food items such as rice and instant noodles, be added as they were easy to cook.