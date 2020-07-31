The donation followed a request by the government of that country to aid it in effectively managing the COVID-19 pandemic which is ravaging the World.

Mr Tukur Maigari, Acting Head of East and Central African Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday shortly before the Consignment departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

According to Maigari, the medical equipment included unit of test kits, extraction kits, infrared thermometers and other items of personal protective equipment to treat and test more than 20,000 in Sao Tome and Principe.

“The donation is consequent upon the request of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe.

”For the donation of medical equipment to assist in the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spirit COVID-19 in the country,” Maigari said.

Maigari said the Nigeria-Sao Tome relations have been very, very cordial and characterised by the mutual and economic benefits of both countries.

He added that the two countries shared a marine border which necessitated the establishment of the Nigeria-Sao Tome Joint Development Authority (JDA) for exploring the natural hydrocarbon resources for the benefit of both countries.

He stressed that Nigeria will continue to cooperate with and remain on friendly terms with all nations that recognised and respected its sovereignty.

“Nigeria will continue to participate actively in the work of unity and regionally integrated Africa,” Maigari also said.

Also speaking, the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Sao Tome and Principe in Nigeria, Djazalde Agujar, on behalf of the Government and people of Sao Tome and Principe, expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Nigeria for the great help in combating COVID-19 in the country.

“We know that Nigeria, as well, has been dealing with it, so we value very, very much, the way that Nigerian authorities came to the help of Sao Tome and Principe Government as soon as we asked for this to be provided.

“This also express the good and frank relationship that exists between Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe.

“This is just an example, but we hope and we trust that it will enhance the cooperation and the friendship of our two peoples and our countries,” Djazalde said.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Monitoring and Inspection, Nigeria-Sao Tome and Principe JDA, Ibiwari Jack, said the relationship between Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe is symbiotically beneficial to both countries.

“We share a common maritime boundary out of which by a treaty of the United Nations (UN), the Joint Development Zone (JDZ) was demarcated and the JDA was put in place to manage resources in the JDZ,” Jack said.

Jack further said due to the enhanced relationship between both countries, Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe carry out everything in partnership, adding that the donation was just a measure of the partnership exhibited.