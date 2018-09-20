FG donates house to late Ocholi’s family

news

The Federal Government on Thursday redeemed its pledge to donate a house to the family of late Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr James Ocholi.

The donation was made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha, represented by Mr Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, said the presentation was to fulfill one of the promises government made to the surviving children of late Ocholi.

According to him, “It is a promise kept”. He said that the government made three promises to the family during the burial ceremony namely; scholarship for children in school, employment for the graduates and acquisition of a befitting house in Abuja.

He said that he promises were made by the president in recognition of the diligent service to the country by the late minister.

He said that the house “is a four- bedroom terrace house in Flower Gate Estate, along Apo Resettlement, Abuja.’’

Receiving the document of the property on behalf of the family, Mr Aaron Ocholi, son of the late minister, commended the government for keeping to its promise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Mr James Ocholi died in March 2016 with his wife and son on the Abuja-Kaduna express way in a ghastly accident.

The presentation of the house documents was made in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) not at the location of the house.