The Federal Government has donated 20 trucks of relief materials to over 30,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other victims of bandits attacks in Zamfara.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assistance was presented to the state government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Gusau on Wednesday.

Speaking while presenting the items, Director-General of the Agency, Engr. Mustafa Maihaja said the gesture was aimed to cushion the hardship the victims were encountering.

Maihaja who was represented by NEMA’s Head of Sokoto Operations, Dr Kofoworola Soleye said the items were in two categories.

“The first category of 13 trucks of the relief materials was donated to victims in the state some months ago.

“We are now presenting the second category of the items which is seven trucks comprising 600 bags of rice, 300 bags of millet, and 100 kegs of vegetable oil”, he said.

According to him, other items comprised 100 bags of sugar, 100 bags of salt, 100 cartons of can tomatoes, 1000 pieces of mattresses and 100 cartons of toilet soap.

He said that the remaining items were 100 cartons of detergent, 2000 pieces of children’s wear, 2000 pieces of women’s wear and 2000 pieces of men’s wear.

“As we are all aware, the government has serious concerns over the issues of banditry activities in Zamfara.

“We received several reports of attacks in the state and based on the assessment conducted and recommendations made, the relief materials listed have been approved by the federal government”, he added.

“The federal government had directed the Agency to provide these relief materials to the affected victims here in Zamfara.

“We hope with the current measures taken by the security agencies, very soon the issue of insecurity in Zamfara will be addressed”, he explained.

Responding on behalf of the state government, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Malam Sanusi Kwatarkwashi commended the Federal government for the gesture.

Kwatarkwashi also thanked NEMA for quick response, support and interventions to various disasters in the state.

He described the the insecurity situation in the state as unfortunate and worrisome, noting that “every day the number of attack victims is increasing”.

“In each of the 14 local governments of the state, we have thousands of victims comprising widows, orphans, and injured persons”, he said.

He said the agency would ensure judicious distribution of the items to the beneficiaries.