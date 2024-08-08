FG distributes tomato seedlings to 500 farmers in Edo

Samuel Owoicho, a Director in the ministry, said at the distribution of the seedlings on Thursday in Benin that the inputs were shared amongst members of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in the state.

Owoicho said the aim was to alleviate the high cost of tomatoes and improve food security nationwide.

He urged the farmers to cultivate tomatoes in their backyards for self-sufficiency.

According to him, the initiative was geared towards making Edo self-sufficient in tomato production because the seedlings were suitable for Edo soil.

“Nigeria is blessed with fertile soil and a favourable climate, the citizens should make agriculture a cornerstone of the economy and a vital source of livelihood.

“The Federal government is dedicated to empowering farmers and ensuring a sustainable future.

“The farmers have received training on best practices for tomato cultivation. The training will ensure they maximise the yield and quality of their produce.

“Tomato is not only a staple in our diets, but also a key crop that supports the livelihoods of many farmers across the country,” he said.

The director said that the ministry had partnered with research institutions and seed companies to develop and distribute improved seedling varieties that were resistant to pests and diseases.

He added that the farmers would soon have access to fertilisers, pesticides, and other essential inputs at subsidised rates to reduce the cost burden on our farmers.

In his remark, Alhaji Bako Dogwo, the state AFAN chairman, commended the Federal Government for the empowerment.

Dogwo said that the seedlings would go a long way in boosting tomato cultivation in the state and the country at large.

The chairman urged the farmers to multiply the seedlings effectively, saying that the state was also blessed with good soil for the cultivation of tomatoes.

Dogwo, who highlighted the importance of the initiative, posited that the widespread cultivation of tomatoes could significantly impact local economies and reduce dependency on importation.