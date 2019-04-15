The items, which were distributed in large quantities included pots, plates, spoons, mattresses, buckets, stoves, blankets, nets, wrappers, soaps, slippers, pillows, rice, beans, garri, palm oil, groundnut oil, salt and others.

NCRM’s Federal Commissioner, Hajia Sadiya Foruoq, said before the distribution that the items were meant to provide a soft landing for the beneficiaries after their rehabilitation and empowerment trainings.

“The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMI) is today distributing food and non-food items to another set of over 500 refugees and persons of concern in the South-West.

“The Commission has spent about N12million buying these food and non-food items for these refugees and persons of concern.

“This distribution of items is in continuation of what the Commissioner has been doing as part of the commission’s commitment to providing these refugees and persons of concern with soft and durable solutions,’’ she said.

Represented by the organisation’s Assistant Director of Procurement, Mrs Funmilayo Bara, the Commissioner said that beneficiaries had added to other thousands of refugees and persons of concern the commission had supported.

Foruoq said that the distributed items which would be given to the right beneficiaries in different Lagos wards, was the commission’s interventionist programme.

The Commissioner, who said that the commission was being faced with paucity of funds, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s passion for addressing the challenges of refugees, returnees, persons of concern and internally displaced persons.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is very passionate about activities of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

“The president has been very supportive of the commission’s programmes,’’ she said.