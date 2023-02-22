ADVERTISEMENT
FG distributes 3,400 cooking cylinders to women in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs on Tuesday in Sokoto distributed 3,400 cooking gas cylinders to women groups to enhance environmental sustainability.

According to Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, the gesture was also to guard against desert encroachment and indiscriminate felling of trees.

Tallen who was represented by the state Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajia Kulu Sifawa, added that the gesture was to empower the women and improve their health conditions.

She said women faced health challenges as result of using firewood and other cooking instruments that produce excessive smoke.

According to her, gas cylinders are cheap, easy to use and environment-friendly.

Tallen urged husbands to support their wives to use the gas cylinders for cooking to achieve the aims of the exercise.

The Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Hajia A’Isha Dantsoho, said beneficiaries were drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state.

Dantsoho commended the Federal Government for the gesture and urged the beneficiaries to ensure proper use of the cooking tool.

Some of the beneficiaries, Hau’wau Hassan, Bilkisu Doki and Maryam Shehu, expressed appreciation for the gesture and assured maximum use of the gas cylinders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hajia Habiba Ahmad, Director Women Affairs in the state, educated the beneficiaries on safe use of the cylinders and how prevent fire incidents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

