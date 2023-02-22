FG distributes 3,400 cooking cylinders to women in Sokoto

Tallen who was represented by the state Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajia Kulu Sifawa, added that the gesture was to empower the women and improve their health conditions.

She said women faced health challenges as result of using firewood and other cooking instruments that produce excessive smoke.

According to her, gas cylinders are cheap, easy to use and environment-friendly.

Tallen urged husbands to support their wives to use the gas cylinders for cooking to achieve the aims of the exercise.

The Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Hajia A’Isha Dantsoho, said beneficiaries were drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state.

Dantsoho commended the Federal Government for the gesture and urged the beneficiaries to ensure proper use of the cooking tool.

Some of the beneficiaries, Hau’wau Hassan, Bilkisu Doki and Maryam Shehu, expressed appreciation for the gesture and assured maximum use of the gas cylinders.