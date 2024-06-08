ADVERTISEMENT
FG distributes 1 million seedlings in Adamawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Inyamkume further called for attitudinal change on negative actions in the society that affect the environment.

FG distributes 1m seedlings in Adamawa [NAN]
FG distributes 1m seedlings in Adamawa [NAN]

Hajiya Safiya Abubakar, controller Federal Ministry of Environment, Adamawa, said this shortly after the Adamawa Mega Trek 2024 organised by Ambassadors of Dialogue, Climate and Reintegration (DCR), in Yola on Saturday.

She said the seedlings were distributed to higher institutions, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders from June 1 to 7 as the month was set aside for tree planting.

She urged the benefiting communities to take care of the planted trees by watering and safeguarding them up to maturity.

Abubakar further appreciated the organisers for creating public awareness and urged other groups to emulate them for environmental protection.

Richard Inyamkume, founder and president of DCR said, the trek aimed to create public awareness about World Environmental Day and mobilise structures towards reducing carbon footprint.

He called on the public to learn restoration through sustainable ways of living and practice lean conservation by planting more trees.

He advised government at all levels to always ensure planted trees were protected and nurtured up to maturity.

Whenever trees are planted there should be a monitoring committee to safeguard them from animals and water them to grow up.

“And this will create job opportunities for the young people who will take care of the trees to grow successfully,” he said.

Inyamkume further called for attitudinal change on negative actions in the society that affect the environment.

Mrs Sarah Jackson, Executive Director, Against All Odds Foundation, called on the participants to step down the message in their respective communities for a bright future.

