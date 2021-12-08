FG dismisses fears over expired Covid-19 vaccines, says it will be destroyed

A recent report by Reuters had indicated that about one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine expired in Nigeria's storage last month without being used.

The doses reportedly arrived within four to six weeks of expiry and could not be used in time.

However, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, clarified in a press statement on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 that the expired doses have already been withdrawn, and will be destroyed by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

"Nigeria does not dispense vaccines with a validity extended beyond labelled expiry date. We continue to adhere to rigorous standards," he said.

The minister said Nigeria has received over 10 million short shelf life doses of COVID-19 doses so far, and utilised most of them in good time.

But he noted that there have been struggles about receiving short shelf life doses from donors due to logistical issues.

Ehanire further said the donations have saved Nigeria over N16.4 billion or more than $40 million in foreign exchange.

The 75-year-old said Nigeria's long term plan to avoid short shelf life vaccines is to produce them locally.