RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG dismisses fears over expired Covid-19 vaccines, says it will be destroyed

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The minister says Nigeria continues to adhere to rigorous standards.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021, but less than 7% of target population has been vaccinated over the past nine months [UNICEF Nigeria]
COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021, but less than 7% of target population has been vaccinated over the past nine months [UNICEF Nigeria]

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that expired COVID-19 vaccine doses will not be administered as feared.

Recommended articles

A recent report by Reuters had indicated that about one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine expired in Nigeria's storage last month without being used.

The doses reportedly arrived within four to six weeks of expiry and could not be used in time.

However, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, clarified in a press statement on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 that the expired doses have already been withdrawn, and will be destroyed by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

"Nigeria does not dispense vaccines with a validity extended beyond labelled expiry date. We continue to adhere to rigorous standards," he said.

The minister said Nigeria has received over 10 million short shelf life doses of COVID-19 doses so far, and utilised most of them in good time.

But he noted that there have been struggles about receiving short shelf life doses from donors due to logistical issues.

Ehanire further said the donations have saved Nigeria over N16.4 billion or more than $40 million in foreign exchange.

The 75-year-old said Nigeria's long term plan to avoid short shelf life vaccines is to produce them locally.

COVID-19 vaccination commenced nationwide in March, but less than 7% of target population has been vaccinated over the past nine months.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Yorubas must unite’ – Ooni declares as Fayemi, Royal Fathers storm Ife

‘Yorubas must unite’ – Ooni declares as Fayemi, Royal Fathers storm Ife

Pastor's daughter accused of butchering 7-year-old girl to death in Ekiti

Pastor's daughter accused of butchering 7-year-old girl to death in Ekiti

FG dismisses fears over expired Covid-19 vaccines, says it will be destroyed

FG dismisses fears over expired Covid-19 vaccines, says it will be destroyed

NCAA threatens N1.4m fine per passenger for airline that flouts quarantine protocol

NCAA threatens N1.4m fine per passenger for airline that flouts quarantine protocol

FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

COVID-19: NCDC reports 107 new infections in 7 states, FCT

COVID-19: NCDC reports 107 new infections in 7 states, FCT

Sanwo-Olu says foreigners that flout Nigeria's COVID-19 rules risk deportation

Sanwo-Olu says foreigners that flout Nigeria's COVID-19 rules risk deportation

It’s worrying wealthy nations are limiting investment in fossil fuels — Osinbajo

It’s worrying wealthy nations are limiting investment in fossil fuels — Osinbajo

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]