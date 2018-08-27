news

The Federal Government has disengaged seven beneficiaries of its N-Power empowerment programme in Adamawa who abandoned their duty posts, the State Focal Person of the programme, Usman Bodes, has said.

Bodes said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola that the affected beneficiaries were dropped after several reports indicated that they were not showing up for work.

“We have been receiving complaints of absenteeism from various places where our N-Power beneficiaries are working.

“We called their attention and advised them to desist from such dubious attitudes, but our advice fell on their deaf ears.

“So we have no alternative than to dismiss them so as to serve as deterrent to others,’’ Bodes said.

On the number of youths engaged into the programme in the state, he said so far, there were 11,318 registered N-Power beneficiaries from 2016 to date.

He noted that lack of effective supervision was the major constraint affecting implementation of the programme.

The official, therefore, called for the upgrade of state N-power offices to give them full supervisory roles, to effectively track the performance of beneficiaries.