ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG discloses plan to turn NYSC into revenue generating agency

Ima Elijah

The government is exploring innovative ways to ensure the welfare of corps members despite dwindling resources.

Corps members in Edo State orientation camp [NYSC]
Corps members in Edo State orientation camp [NYSC]

Recommended articles

The Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, made this revelation during a recent interview with ChannelsTV on Sunday, January 04, 2023, night.

Acknowledging the challenging economic circumstances facing the nation, Minister Jamila Bio-Ibrahim explained the need to adapt the NYSC scheme to the current realities.

She pointed out that the government was exploring innovative ways to ensure the welfare of corps members despite dwindling resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We all understand that resources are dwindling, even oil revenues are not as they used to be, but we will find innovative ways of ensuring that corps members' welfare is well-taken care of," the minister stated.

Minister Jamila Bio-Ibrahim further elaborated on the planned reforms, explaining that they aimed to position the NYSC as a revenue-generating agency.

The goal is to prepare corps members for the job market, enabling them to secure decent and gainful employment or become employers of labor through entrepreneurship.

"The reforms will transform the NYSC into a revenue-generating agency and prepare the corps members for the job market and to be decently and gainfully employed or to be employers of labor through entrepreneurship," she stated.

Highlighting the importance of the reforms, the minister emphasized the holistic funding of the NYSC, ensuring that it goes beyond being a social program to become a sustainable and self-sufficient entity.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to concerns about the safety of corps members, Minister Bio-Ibrahim reassured the public that the government had taken immediate measures to address the issue.

She disclosed that, in light of the worsening security conditions in the country, corps members would no longer be posted to states deemed unsafe.

"As an immediate intervention of the government and the NYSC as an agency, we have actually stopped posting corps members to the very unsafe states. We have been doing it. There are states we have not been posting corps members to ensure their safety," she affirmed.

To address security matters effectively, the minister noted a multi-sectoral approach, noting that collaboration with other government agencies was crucial. She assured the public that the Ministry of Youth Development and the NYSC were working in tandem with security outlets to ensure the safety of corps members.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG discloses plan to turn NYSC into revenue generating agency

FG discloses plan to turn NYSC into revenue generating agency

Tinubu mourns Abba-Ibrahim, former Yobe governor

Tinubu mourns Abba-Ibrahim, former Yobe governor

Sunday fire destroys planks worth millions of naira in Lagos market

Sunday fire destroys planks worth millions of naira in Lagos market

BREAKING: National grid restored after partial disturbance - TCN

BREAKING: National grid restored after partial disturbance - TCN

Former Yobe Gov Bukar-Abba Ibrahim dies in Saudi Arabia

Former Yobe Gov Bukar-Abba Ibrahim dies in Saudi Arabia

How air, ground operations neutralised scores of terrorists in Katsina

How air, ground operations neutralised scores of terrorists in Katsina

Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding results

Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding results

Gov Oyebanji visits freed Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

Gov Oyebanji visits freed Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

Nigerian universities produce the best doctors – National Hospital CMD

Nigerian universities produce the best doctors – National Hospital CMD

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers [NAN]

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers