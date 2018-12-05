Pulse.ng logo
Federal Government directs Chief of Air Staff to join Buratai in North East

Col. Tukur Gusau, the Public Relations Officer to the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, said in a statement that the decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the Air Council presided over by the minister.

The Federal Government has directed the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar to join the Chief of Army Staff in the North East to coordinate the Nigerian Air Force operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government on Monday had directed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to remain in North East until security situation in the region improves.

Gusau said the air chief was also directed to reorganise air operations in support of operations Lafiya Dole in the North East and Sharanda Daji in Zamfara.

“The Air Council also approved promotion of well deserved senior Air Force officers to their next higher ranks,” he said.

