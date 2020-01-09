Okeke delivered ruling in a motion seeking to commit Runsewe to prison.

NAN reports that the motion was drawn from a suit filed by Ummakalif Ltd against the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Federal Capital Development Authority, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

The motion dated June 21, 2019, was brought pursuant to Order 47 rule 10 sub-rules 1, 2 and 3 of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018.

Essentially, the suit was against the DG NCAC, the FCT Minister, the Federal Capital Development Authority, and the Minister for Culture and Tourism, over the sealing of the Arts and Crafts village in Abuja.

Okeke ordered that Runsewe should be kept in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kuje “until he purges himself of contempt.”