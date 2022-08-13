RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG determined to ensure release of train passengers still in captivity

The Federal Government is determined to ensure the release of victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack still in captivity, according to the Minister of Transportation, Mr Muazu Sambo.

Train attack: FG says terrorists' demand impossible, negotiation stalled. [Twitter:Channels]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari recently met with the families of passengers still in captivity and assured them of the determination to secure their release.

Sambo told newsmen that it would be unfair to resume the Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge train services when they were still expecting the release of the other victims.

“We are working toward solving the insecurity challenges; the media should support government through positive reportage.

“Security issues are everybody’s responsibility. Government is looking for alternative technology that will ensure maximum security is provided to boost train passengers’ confidence all over the country.

“There is no administration in Nigeria that has invested in infrastructure like Buhari’s government,” Sambo said.

He commended the president for investing more on infrastructure which had eased business activities in the country.

Sambo, who was pleased with the ongoing construction at the seaport and railway, said that there was need to open up the rail network around Ijora to link the Apapa port.

He promised to meet his work and housing counterpart to consider how the Ijora area could be motorable to link the port.

The minister assured Nigerian Railway Corporation staffers of 90 per cent salary increment which would take effect in 2023.

FG determined to ensure release of train passengers still in captivity

