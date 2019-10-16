The Public Relations’ Officer (PRO), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Sunday James revealed this in a statement on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Abuja.

“The Comptroller General, NIS Mr Muhammad Babandede, has carried out the deportation of seven DPRK nationals from Nigeria for life,” he said.

According to James, some of the deported Koreans include; Jo Sun Phil, Jang Sung Chol, Che Chun Hyok, Pak Yong Gon, R I Yong Il and Ri Hak Su, adding that the real reasons for their deportation were not indicated.

He said that they were deported by the order of the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola based on the powers conferred on him by the Immigration Act 2015, and urged that the general public to take note.

Reports from NAN, has it that they were deported to their country of origin with the available flight on Oct. 15, 2019 through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.