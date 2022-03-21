FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

This is to pave way for the expansion of the new Lagos Airport terminal slated for commissioning on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

According to reports, at least N5 billion worth of investment and property had gone down the drain with the demolition of the structure.

Also, other private hangars operating at the airport and government agencies including Dominion, Evergreen Apple Nigeria, Caverton, ExecuJet, office complex of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Road Service Corps (FRSC) and the towing companies close to the AIB-N regional headquarters were affected by the exercise.

The demolished regional headquarters of AIB-N housed its office complex, Command & Control Centre, office of investigators and Information Communication Technology (ICT) department.

Others are Training Centre, Mini Flight Safety Laboratory, which is used for downloading of flight recorders otherwise known as black boxes and investigators’ stores among others.