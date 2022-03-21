The Federal Government has through the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) demolished the regional headquarters of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.
FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn
According to reports, at least N5 billion worth of investment and property had gone down the drain with the demolition of the structure.
This is to pave way for the expansion of the new Lagos Airport terminal slated for commissioning on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Also, other private hangars operating at the airport and government agencies including Dominion, Evergreen Apple Nigeria, Caverton, ExecuJet, office complex of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Federal Road Service Corps (FRSC) and the towing companies close to the AIB-N regional headquarters were affected by the exercise.
The demolished regional headquarters of AIB-N housed its office complex, Command & Control Centre, office of investigators and Information Communication Technology (ICT) department.
Others are Training Centre, Mini Flight Safety Laboratory, which is used for downloading of flight recorders otherwise known as black boxes and investigators’ stores among others.
Most of the facilities at the AIB-N’s office in Lagos were installed less than four years ago by the current management led by Engr. Akin Olateru, the Commissioner, AIB.
