The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dam, which started in 1992, was revisited by the present administration to improve access to potable water for Katsina metropolis and environs.

At an inspection visit to the site on Friday, the Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu restated the desire of the present administration to complete all abandoned water projects.

According to him, the Federal Government is excited about progress made in the LOT 1 of the project, expressing hope that the State Government will hasten the processes to reticulate the water to homes.

I came for inspection and celebration, because this project was started in 1992, and we want to celebrate the collaboration with the State Government that we have been true to our words in completing all ongoing projects.

I was so pleased that this has happened, we are excited that water will start flowing into Katsina and its environs before the end of January, and that has been accomplished.

This project has been waiting for 27 years, we are glad that we are coming to the tail end of this project. There is still work to be done, but there is sufficient water to start flowing into the communities, he said.

Mr Ibrahim Mai-Maje, Consultant of the scheme, said the Zobe Water supply scheme was specifically targeted at bringing water from Zobe River to Katsina Local Government Areas.

He said three years ago, an MoU was signed between the state government and FG to bring water from Dutsinma, saying the water pumps, treatment plants, among others, had been completed and tested.

Mai-Maje said no fewer than six LGAs of Dutsinma, Kankia, Charanchi, Katsina, Bindawa, Kurfi would benefit, adding that no less than 37,000 cubic metres of water would be treated and pumped to homes.

What is needed now is the Katsina State Governments responsibility, this has been done since 1992, there is supposed to be an outlet that takes water into the state, then from there to other parts.

The remaining connection from Dutsinma and to other Local Government Areas is the responsibility of the State Government and they have reached an advanced stage for the consultant to complete the work, he said.

He added that the State Government was aware that it ought to put in remaining valves and fittings toward proper water reticulation.

Mai-maje said the pumping into main Katsina tank have been tested and washed to test distribution channel network to the state, adding that the State Government has begun processes to see that water gets to the populace.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, commended the efforts of Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari for extending support towards completing all ongoing and abandoned water projects in the country.

We thank the President and the ministry for giving this project life and bringing it to this stage, we will also do our own part.

It is certainly a project that we must honour our own part of the agreement, because the Federal Government has honoured her own part.

Really, this is going to bring a lot of relief, not only to Katsina and Dutsinma, but also to all the towns along the routes, Yakubu said.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had released N12 billion for onward implementation of Zobe Dam in Katsina State as part of its efforts to boost water supply across the country.

Zobe dam has the potential to irrigate about 8,000 hectares of arable land and also be used for regional water supply.