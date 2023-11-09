ADVERTISEMENT
FG defends ₦2.17trn supplementary budget against Peter Obi's claims

Ima Elijah

Obi's remarks came just a day after President Tinubu approved the supplementary budget.

Tinubu and Obi
Obi, in a recent statement, criticised President Tinubu for allegedly neglecting crucial emergencies and pressing needs in the country while signing the ₦2.17trn supplementary budget into law.

Obi's remarks came just a day after President Tinubu approved the supplementary budget, sparking a heated debate in the political sphere.

The LP presidential candidate argued that the budgetary allocations were made without considering the dire crisis facing the nation. He accused President Tinubu of insensitivity to the suffering of Nigerians.

Responding swiftly to Obi's claims, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, defended the supplementary budget, describing it as a "bold and pragmatic response to the pressing economic challenges Nigeria currently faces."

In a statement released on Thursday, November 09, 2023, the minister urged Obi to familiarise himself with the budget details, highlighting allocations for essential sectors such as security, agriculture and food security, works and housing, wage increases for workers, student loan schemes, and social safety nets.

These allocations, Idris emphasised, aim to strengthen the country's economic foundations and enhance the living conditions of Nigerians.

"The broad provisions in the supplementary budget reflect President Tinubu’s strong commitment to supporting vital government functions, addressing urgent security needs, and expediting the country’s recovery from the economic impact caused by the removal of fuel subsidy," quoted the minister's media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim.

Idris stated the importance of informed and balanced opinions from the opposition, urging them to refrain from misrepresenting facts for political gains.

He clarified that the supplementary budget was meticulously scrutinised in consultation with relevant stakeholders to align with the needs and expectations of Nigerians.

The minister stressed President Tinubu’s dedication to accountability and transparency in government expenditure, ensuring efficient utilisation of public funds in all budgetary items.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

