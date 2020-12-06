The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu said vocational and technical education are meant to address the skill gap among unemployed youths in the country.

He said it is unfortunate that many Nigerians remained unemployed or underemployed after graduation because they lack relevant skills to contribute to the economic development of the country.

Adamu said this at a workshop organised by the National Board For Technical Education (NBTE).

Adamu, who identified low public perception as one of the challenges of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) said TVET remains a veritable pathway to success.

The minister, who was represented at the workshop by the Director, Tertiary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Ilyasu Rakya said: “Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) face multiple challenges in Nigeria which are compounded by low public perception of the sub-sector in the society.

“TVET institutions are responsible for implementing programmes that equip students with the relevant skills and competencies to meet the needs of the labour markets.

“In all, Nigeria has a total number of 171 technical colleges, 108 polytechnics, 61 mono-technics, 98 Vocational Enterprise Institutions (VEls) and 150 Innovation Enterprise Institutions (IEI), equipping learners with technical and vocational skills through formal and non-formal channels.”

To reverse this trend and reposition TVET for national growth, Adamu said other challenges facing vocational and technical education in Nigeria need to be addressed.