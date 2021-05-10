Aregbesola tells Muslims to pray for Nigeria as FG declares Wednesday, Thursday holidays for Eidul-Fitr

The Eidul-Fitr is a feast of breaking fast that is celebrated by Muslims all over the world to mark the end of Ramadan.

In a statement released on Monday, May 10, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated Muslims on reaching the end of Ramadan.

The former Osun State governor called on all Nigerians to use the celebration to pray for peace, stability, and economic transformation in Nigeria.

The 63-year-old said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to putting an end to insecurity in the country.

"This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property.

"We are therefore putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation," he said.

He also called on security agencies to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.