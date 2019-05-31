The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5, 2019, as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

This was announced in a statement on Friday, May 31, 2019, by Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

Ehuriah congratulated the Muslim faithful on successful completion of Ramadan and at the same time urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity, and stability of the country.

The government official also advised Nigerians to shun hate speech and divisive tendencies.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Ehuriah also asked Nigerians to join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria.

She said that security agencies under the ministry have been directed to provide adequate security before, during and after the Eid-Fitri celebration.

The permanent secretary restated government’s desire for all Nigerians to be inspired by the virtues gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

She wishes all Nigerians a happy, peaceful and rewarding Eid-Fitri celebration.