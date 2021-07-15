RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG declares Tuesday and Wednesday as Eid-el-Kabir holidays

Authors:

bayo wahab

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Aregbesola (Punch)
Aregbesola (Punch)

The FG announced this in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Recommended articles

In the statement titled, ‘Eid-El-Kabir: FG Declares, Tuesday, July 20, And Wednesday, July 21, 2021, As Public Holidays’, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the government urged Nigerians to use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity, and the stability of the country.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment. These mainly are bandits in the North West and North Central, insurgents in the North East, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic agitators and sundry criminals in other parts of the country,” Aregbesola was quoted as saying.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmaker asks IGP to stop media trial of Chidinma over Ataga’s death

FG declares Tuesday and Wednesday as Eid-el-Kabir holidays

Lagos Assembly urges campaign against new COVID-19 variant

Army denies releasing over 1000 ex-Boko Haram fighters to Borno Govt

Yobe gov signs Executive Order to introduce Cattle Tax

N11.5bn fraud: You have case to answer, court tells Alao-Akala, others

Stop asking EFCC to help you recover debts - Bawa cautions Nigerians

Senate approves Buhari’s request for $8.325m, €490m external loans

See the 5 countries Super Tucano aircraft will pass through before landing in Nigeria