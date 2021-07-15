FG declares Tuesday and Wednesday as Eid-el-Kabir holidays

In the statement titled, ‘Eid-El-Kabir: FG Declares, Tuesday, July 20, And Wednesday, July 21, 2021, As Public Holidays’, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the government urged Nigerians to use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity, and the stability of the country.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment. These mainly are bandits in the North West and North Central, insurgents in the North East, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic agitators and sundry criminals in other parts of the country,” Aregbesola was quoted as saying.