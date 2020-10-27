The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 29, 2020 a public holiday, according to the Ministry of Interior.

A statement by the ministry on Tuesday, October 27 noted that the holiday is to mark this year's Eidul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad reverred by Muslims.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, enjoined Muslims to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, and perseverance which are the virtues of Prophet Muhammad.

The holiday comes on the back of the breakout of violence in the country with murder, assault, and looting taking place in many states since security operatives fired on peaceful protesters in Lagos.

Aregbesola called on Nigerians to reject violence, lawlessness, wantonness and daylight robbery as witnessed across the country.

"Nigeria is the pride of the black race and should provide responsible leadership for the greatness and development of the African continent and all black people," he's quoted to have said in the statement.

The former Osun State governor described youths as Nigeria's future and advised them to aid the nation's development.