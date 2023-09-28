ADVERTISEMENT
FG declares Oct 2, public holiday to commemorate Nigeria's 63 independence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister assured Nigerians of government continued commitment to tackling challenges facing the country.

Federal government (Credit: Google)
Federal government (Credit: Google)

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on Thursday in Abuja. According to her, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

Tunj-Ojo assured Nigerians of Government continued commitment to tackling challenges facing the country.

“It is today a known fact that difficult socio-economic and security challenges are global, and Nigeria is not isolated.”

The minister however said that the Government was really making efforts to confront these varied and numerous challenges with all the might available until respite comes. Dr Tunji-Ojo reiterated that the eminent position of Nigeria in the comity of nations and the greatness ahead of the country was achievable if we all work together in unity.

He stated that our warm welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world. This, he said, being Africa’s pride and beacon of hope for the ‘Renewed Hope’ of President Bola Tinubu.

While wishing the citizens a memorable independence celebration, the minister recalled that our founding fathers, in spite the differences in faith, tribe, tongue, came together for Nigeria’s freedom which we all enjoy today.

The minister assured that the present administration through the ‘Renew Hope’ agenda would ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, as a befitting tribute to our heroes past. NAN reports that a lecture will hold on Friday at the National Mosque Conference Centre at 10:00am, followed by Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque at 1:00 pm.

President Bola Tinubu is also expected to address the nation on Sunday at 7:00 am. Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, 1st October, 2023 at the National Christian Centre will hold at 10:00am. There will also be a Military Parade on Oct. 2 at the Presidential Villa, at 9:00am.

