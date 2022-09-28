RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Nigeria's 62nd Independence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government has declared Monday, Oct. 3, as public holiday to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]
Rauf Aregbesola [NCS]

Recommended articles

The minister congratulated Nigerians on the celebration and assured of government’s commitment to tackling the challenges facing the nation and bring smiles to the faces of Nigerians.

“The world is going through dire economic and security challenges which have also affected our nation.

“However, I am assuring us all that the government will not abandon the people, but will continue to confront all these challenges with all the might at its disposal until respite comes our way,” he added.

Aregbesola reiterated the eminent position of Nigeria in the comity of nations and the greatness ahead of the country “if we work hard as a people”.

“Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope.

“If we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials, we shall be the greatest nation on earth.

“A country of over 200 million people whose natural talents, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are.

“Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in the academia, science and technology, business, innovation, music, entertainment, fashion or culture,” Aregbesola said.

The minister admonished Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the challenges facing the nation and the role they can play in addressing them.

He urged Nigerians to work hard and shun any attraction to get rich through criminal and other immoral means.

While wishing Nigerians a memorable independence celebration, he reminded them of the fact that Nigeria’s founding fathers, in spite the differences in faith, tribe and tongue, worked together for the country’s independence.

“Though our nation is going through challenges especially, on security, these challenges are temporary and do not define us.

“We are defined by the greatness of the Nigerian people in our diversity, strength, ingenuity and resilience.

“We shall overcome all the challenges. A time is coming when we shall look at this period in retrospect and give thanks to the Most High for the stormy waters we have waded through.

“As well as the triumphs we have recorded over the challenges that look so huge and gargantuan today,” he assured.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens, both at home and abroad.

This, he said, shall be a befitting tribute to our heroes past.

The minister also urged Nigerians to shun violence, be security conscious and report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency through the N-Alert application on Android and IOS.

“When you see something do N-Alert for prompt response from security agents,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGX rebounds, capitalisation gains N14bn

NGX rebounds, capitalisation gains N14bn

Kidnaped policeman, 5 CJTF members escape from ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Kidnaped policeman, 5 CJTF members escape from ISWAP terrorists in Borno

I will end insecurity, poverty if elected – Peter Obi

I will end insecurity, poverty if elected – Peter Obi

Police confirm death of 6 people in bullion van accident in Kebbi

Police confirm death of 6 people in bullion van accident in Kebbi

Nigeria lost $5.6bn to cancer in 2019 - Report

Nigeria lost $5.6bn to cancer in 2019 - Report

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Nigeria's 62nd Independence

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Nigeria's 62nd Independence

Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra community

Gunmen kill 4 soldiers, 1 civilian in Anambra community

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Peter Obi hints what he'll do to end recurring national grid collapse

Peter Obi hints what he'll do to end recurring national grid collapse

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU Strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG