BREAKING: FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers Day

Aregbesola expressed his admiration for the hard work, diligence, and sacrifice of Nigerian workers in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore.

According to Aregbesola, the efforts of workers are a significant factor in the greatness of the country and the respect it commands globally.

"There is dignity in labor," he stated, emphasising the importance of dedication and commitment to work for the development of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We recognise the invaluable contributions of workers to the socio-economic development of our great country, Nigeria," Aregbesola added. "Workers have shown resilience, commitment, and dedication in the face of the numerous challenges that confront the nation."