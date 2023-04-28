The sports category has moved to a new website.
BREAKING: FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers Day

Ima Elijah

FG recognises that efforts of workers are a significant factor in the greatness of the country and the respect it commands globally.

Rauf Aregbesola having a good laugh with Lai Mohammed; both often representing FG in announcements and statements [nairaland]
Aregbesola expressed his admiration for the hard work, diligence, and sacrifice of Nigerian workers in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore.

According to Aregbesola, the efforts of workers are a significant factor in the greatness of the country and the respect it commands globally.

"There is dignity in labor," he stated, emphasising the importance of dedication and commitment to work for the development of the nation.

"We recognise the invaluable contributions of workers to the socio-economic development of our great country, Nigeria," Aregbesola added. "Workers have shown resilience, commitment, and dedication in the face of the numerous challenges that confront the nation."

The announcement comes barely a week after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays were observed across the country; and about 2 weeks after Easter Monday.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

